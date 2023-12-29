Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Little-known ransomware gang claims responsibility for cyberattack on Ohio Lottery
LoanCare Notifying 1.3 Million of Data Breach Following Cyberattack on Parent Company
LoanCare is informing 1.3 million individuals that their personal information was compromised in a data breach.
What contractors should do now about DoD’s new cyber security rule
Defense contractors are parsing out a nearly 250-page proposed rule. It landed sort like a lump of coal on Christmas Eve. It is all about a program known as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).
Cyberattack Targets Albanian Parliament’s Data System, Halting Its Work
Albania’s Parliament said it had suffered a cyberattack with hackers trying to get into its data system, resulting in a temporary halt in its services.
Mysterious Fashion Company Apple SoC Feature Exploited to Hack Kaspersky Employee iPhones
iOS zero-click attack targeting Kaspersky iPhones bypassed hardware-based security protections to take over devices.
Windows TCO
A tale of 2 casino ransomware attacks: One paid out, one did not
Scattered Spider, the crime gang believed to be responsible for both intrusions, reportedly bragged that all it took to break into MGM's networks was a 10-minute call with the help desk.
Barracuda patches Email Security Gateway vulnerability targeted by hackers
Barracuda Zero-Day Used to Target Government, Tech Organizations in US, APJ
The new Barracuda ESG zero-day CVE-2023-7102 has been used by Chinese hackers to target organizations in the US and APJ region.
