I didn’t realize I needed this until I implemented it, and now, oh wow, can’t imagine life without it.

Normally, a terminal draws lines of text at fixed intervals. Line 1 starting at pixel 0, then line 2 at 24 pixels, etc. When the text scrolls, line 2 immediately becomes line 1 and gets drawn at pixel 0. These sudden jumps are incompatible with how your eyes track motion, however. The result is a blurry mess that’s hard to read.

Long ago, hardware terminals had the option for smooth scrolling, incrementally shifting each line of text up over several frames, but such wizardry has been lost to the ravages of time. I thought it would be fun to implement, and maybe a cool trick to show off, but before seeing the result figured it would be mostly a gimmick. Instead, it’s entirely changed how I scroll through text.