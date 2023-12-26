ReBoi Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Openwashing, and More
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ ReBoi Raspberry Pi Game Boy project blends classic gaming with modern tech (Crowdfunding)
James Sargent’s ReBoi Raspberry Pi Game Boy is a Raspberry Pi Zero-powered handheld console kit that easily snaps and screws together without soldering. Its design allows the PCB to fit snugly into both original and replica Nintendo Game Boy Color cases. We’ve seen several handheld consoles with powerful processors and great portability, including the Raspberry Pi CM4 console similar to a Nintendo Switch Lite, GPD WIN Max, LyRa RPi CM3L, and many other gaming consoles. Key Highlights of the ReBoi Raspberry Pi Game Boy Kickstarter Project: Core Concept: A Raspberry Pi-powered handheld that revives the classic Game Boy console.
CNX Software ☛ AAEON COM-R2KC6 – A COM Express Module featuring the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series
AAEON, a Taiwan-based hardware manufacturer, has released the COM-R2KC6, a new COM Express module in the Type 6 compact form factor. This computer-on-module board is the first COM Express module to feature AMD’s mid-range processor series, the Ryzen Embedded R2000 series. The R2KC6 will be sold with an R2000 CPU, with TDP ranging from 15W to 45W and up to 4 cores and 8 threads (4C/8T).
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 819
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 819 for the week of December 17 – 23, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here. In this issue we cover: Ubuntu Stats Hot in Support Korean LoCo to elect Junsang Moon as representative for next 2 years term (2023. 12. 20. ~ 2025. 12.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 819
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ Apple quietly launched an open-source multimodal LLM called Ferret
According to VentureBeat, the release of Ferret on GitHub in October went completely under the radar, with no announcement being made. However, it has since gotten a lot of attention from AI researchers. Bart De Witte, who operates a non-profit focused on open-source AI in medicine, posted on X that the release of Ferret “solidifies Apple’s place as a leader in the multimodal AI space.”
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition: First Impressions Are Quite Underwhelming
The new Steam Deck OLED arrived! I was quite excited about it but it ended up being an underwhelming experience. Let’s dive in for more details. As soon as I opened the box I could see the contents, compared to last time everything was blocked by a white and blue guidance card (sorry I recycled it, so I have no pictures). Removing them from the box exposes the new cover, with a black logo and removable liner. Besides the logo, the two major differences are the handle is now on the side where the zippers start and end, and there is a Velcro lock to keep it closed and prevent the zippers to go through accidentally.
