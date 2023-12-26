ReBoi Raspberry Pi, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Openwashing, and More

The new Steam Deck OLED arrived! I was quite excited about it but it ended up being an underwhelming experience. Let’s dive in for more details. As soon as I opened the box I could see the contents, compared to last time everything was blocked by a white and blue guidance card (sorry I recycled it, so I have no pictures). Removing them from the box exposes the new cover, with a black logo and removable liner. Besides the logo, the two major differences are the handle is now on the side where the zippers start and end, and there is a Velcro lock to keep it closed and prevent the zippers to go through accidentally.