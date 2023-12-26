Programming Leftovers
Valentin Willscher ☛ SQL as API
I know what you are thinking: Exposing an API that accepts SQL is crazy. It's a terrible idea. Especially if the API is exposed on the internet. Doing that is insecure and will lead to SQL injection attacks, it is a nightmare to maintain and it will lock the backend implementation into a specific technology (some ANSI SQL database).
But is that really true? Time to re-evaluate!
Sergio Talens-Oliag: GitLab CI/CD Tips: Automatic Versioning Using semantic-release
This post describes how I’m using semantic-release on gitlab-ci to manage versioning automatically for different kinds of projects following a simple workflow (a
developbranch where changes are added or merged to test new versions, a temporary
release/#.#.#to generate the release candidate versions and a
mainbranch where the final versions are published).
Medevel ☛ 17 Free and Open-source UML (Unified Modeling Language) Design Tools for 2024
A UML (Unified Modeling Language) diagram is a graphical representation of a system or software design using standardized symbols and notations.
Doxygen 1.10
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ 24 Years of the Perl Advent Calendar
It's Christmas Day, marking the end of year 24 of the Perl Advent Calendar. Is there another programming Advent Calendar with a longer history? I don't know and, to be honest, I haven't checked, but this feels like an impressive accomplishment and a good time to take a look back on this monumental project.
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2023.52 Final Magic
The final batch of Advent Calendar 2023 posts about the Raku Programming Language has arrived. Enjoy! Last 2023 Release Justin DeVuyst managed to get out the 2023.12 release of the Rakudo compiler just before Christmas. Binary packages became available shortly after.
Russ Allbery ☛ Russ Allbery: krb5-strength 3.3
krb5-strength is a toolkit of plugins and support programs for password strength checking for Kerberos KDCs, either Heimdal or MIT. It also includes a password history mechanism for Heimdal KDCs.
