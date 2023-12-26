PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.4, CloudNativePG 1.22.0, 1.21.2 and 1.20.5 Released

The CloudNativePG Community is thrilled to unveil version 1.22.0 of the CloudNativePG Operator, a significant milestone featuring the introduction of declarative tablespaces and temporary tablespaces alongside various enhancements and fixes.

Tablespaces, a powerful and widely adopted feature in database management systems, now take center stage in CloudNativePG 1.22.0. This release empowers users to boost the vertical scalability of their databases by decoupling the physical and logical data modeling, achieving optimal performance through parallel on-disk read/write operations. With CloudNativePG, users can define additional tablespace volumes, and also ensure they can be used for temporary operations (CloudNativePG seamlessly manages the temp_tablespaces GUC).

This marks a pivotal step towards adopting Very Large Databases, building upon the foundation laid by Kubernetes volume snapshots introduced in version 1.21.