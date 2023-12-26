PostgreSQL: pgBadger v12.4, CloudNativePG 1.22.0, 1.21.2 and 1.20.5 Released
pgBadger v12.4 released
Grenoble, France - December 25th, 2023
pgBadger 12.4 was released today, this release of pgBadger fixes some issues reported by users since last release.
CloudNativePG 1.22.0, 1.21.2 and 1.20.5 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is thrilled to unveil version 1.22.0 of the CloudNativePG Operator, a significant milestone featuring the introduction of declarative tablespaces and temporary tablespaces alongside various enhancements and fixes.
Tablespaces, a powerful and widely adopted feature in database management systems, now take center stage in CloudNativePG 1.22.0. This release empowers users to boost the vertical scalability of their databases by decoupling the physical and logical data modeling, achieving optimal performance through parallel on-disk read/write operations. With CloudNativePG, users can define additional tablespace volumes, and also ensure they can be used for temporary operations (CloudNativePG seamlessly manages the
temp_tablespacesGUC).
This marks a pivotal step towards adopting Very Large Databases, building upon the foundation laid by Kubernetes volume snapshots introduced in version 1.21.
Starting from version 1.22.0, the
ALTER SYSTEMcommand is now disabled by default. This ensures that changes to the PostgreSQL configuration are orchestrated through the Kubernetes Hey Hi (AI) This streamlined approach guarantees coherence across the entire high-availability cluster and aligns with best practices for Infrastructure-as-Code.