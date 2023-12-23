Have you ever wondered "What {artist} lyric would be most appropriate in this context?" when you are typing out a message, where "{artist}" is your favourite singer or band? I sure have! In my case, the artist of choice was Taylor Swift. If I said something like "cost", what Taylor Swift lyric would match? Herein lies a fun project.

I decided to create an IRC bot for use in a community I am in that, given any sequence of words, would return the most related song lyric. In this post, I want to talk about the three main stages of building this project, with reference to code, so that you can use the underlying technology to make your own bots (whether they are about song lyrics or something else entirely!).