Audiocasts/Shows: Libre Space Foundation and BSD Now

Join us for a talk that highlights the potential of open-source collaboration in the space industry. Together, we can unlock new possibilities in space exploration through the power of free software, open-source hardware and open-data.

The space industry is evolving rapidly, with open-source solutions playing an increasingly vital role. The Libre Space Foundation (LSF) champions this movement by developing open-source space technologies that make space exploration more accessible for everyone. In this talk, we'll introduce the Libre Space Foundation and discuss the relevance of free software in the space sector.