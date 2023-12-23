EDATEC ED-IPC3020 – A fanless Raspberry Pi 5 industrial computer with an M.2 NVMe SSD, RS485/RS232 interfaces

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2023



EDATEC ED-IPC3020 is a fanless industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with support for an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 2260 in size, RS232 and RS485 serial ports, and stereo audio input and output jacks.

The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer could already support an M.2 NVMe SSD thanks to add-on boards such as the PineBerry Pi HatDrive and Pimoroni NVMe Base, but with the ED-IPC3020 we have a complete Raspberry Pi 5-powered computer with M.2 NVMe storage.

