EDATEC ED-IPC3020 – A fanless Raspberry Pi 5 industrial computer with an M.2 NVMe SSD, RS485/RS232 interfaces

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack SmartWatch Kit Built Around ESP32-Pico-V2 MCU

M5Stack released today a smartwatch kit based on a ESP32 microcontroller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities. The portable M5StickC Plus2 includes a tiny LCD screen, 6-axis IMU, support for a LiPo battery and other I/Os for further expansion.

HyperAIBox Compact PCs: Powered by Rockchip 3568 and Rockchip 3588 Processors

FriendlyELEC Samsung S5P4418 Based Kit Boasts Dual Gigabit Ports

Avalue’s ARC-1037 Rugged Panel PC Powered by Intel Atom Alder Lake-N processor

9to5Linux

Plymouth Linux Graphical Boot Manager Now Better Handles Display Rendering

It’s been more than a year since the last Plymouth release and the devs worked hard during this time to bring us new features like a new plugin called “label-freetype” for rendering text while using a smaller disk footprint for the initramfs, as well as a new splash mode called system-reset splash mode for indicating factory reset progress.

TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 Released with Exciting New Functions

Highlights of TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 include a revamped dashboard that now features more system parameters, including clock speed, fan speed, power consumption, temperature, and currently active graphics mode, a freely customizable fan control (within safe limits), and a display refresh rate reduction.

Darktable 4.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of darktable 4.6 include the ability to automatically save editing history every 10 seconds in the darkroom view, a new “rgb primaries” processing module that can be used for delicate color corrections and creative color grading, as well as the ability to always show the full uncropped when working with the liquify and retouch modules.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a3

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.8 (Desktop)

This is an emergency desktop-only release which fixes a crash in pluggable transports for Windows 7 users. The most recent Go toolchain update seems to have finally broken Windows 7 support (see golang/go/#57003 for background). We have downgraded our lyrebird, conjure, and webtunnel pluggable transports to the 1.20 series and they should be working once more on older Windows systems. Unfortunately, the snowflake pluggable transport depends on the 1.21 series to work, so it will remain broken on these systems.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Deepin OS Features in a Quick Overview

This article presents a compilation of ten distinctive features of deepin OS served as a gentle introduction for computer and laptop users. It is a stylish, modern, innovative, well-designed, simple and easy to use yet powerful and configurable system everybody can love. If you want to know deepin in brief, then this article is really for you. Please read on!

news

EDATEC ED-IPC3020 – A fanless Raspberry Pi 5 industrial computer with an M.2 NVMe SSD, RS485/RS232 interfaces

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2023

EDATEC ED-IPC3020

EDATEC ED-IPC3020 is a fanless industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with support for an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 2260 in size, RS232 and RS485 serial ports, and stereo audio input and output jacks.

The Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer could already support an M.2 NVMe SSD thanks to add-on boards such as the PineBerry Pi HatDrive and Pimoroni NVMe Base, but with the ED-IPC3020 we have a complete Raspberry Pi 5-powered computer with M.2 NVMe storage.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Games: Steam Winter Sale and The Talos Principle 2
only 2 from Liam Dawe yesterday
Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 dev 1
first dev snapshot
KDE's 6th Megarelease - Beta 2
We are now just over two months away from KDE's megarelease
Darktable 4.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New
Darktable 4.6 open-source, free, and cross-platform RAW image editor is now available for download with support for new cameras and new features.
Thank you for supporting the FSF tech team
First of all, I'd like to express our deep gratitude on behalf of the whole FSF staff for the overwhelming support we received during the recent matching campaign
 
Devices With Linux or Arduino
A few more stories of Open-ish Hardware
Android Leftovers
HyperOS vs Android: these are the new features of Xiaomi OS
Programming Leftovers
Perl, Python, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Libre Space Foundation and BSD Now
2 videos/episodes
EDATEC ED-IPC3020 – A fanless Raspberry Pi 5 industrial computer with an M.2 NVMe SSD, RS485/RS232 interfaces
EDATEC ED-IPC3020 is a fanless industrial computer based on the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC with support for an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 2260 in size, RS232 and RS485 serial ports, and stereo audio input and output jacks
Net, Ceph, Gaming, and LF
today's leftovers
Windows TCO Stories
Cracked due to Microsoft
Latest Tails 5.21 Update Addresses Persistent Storage Issues
Tails 5.21 release includes a fix for system partition resizing errors and updated Tor Browser 13.0.7
7 Reasons to Pick Nobara Linux Over Fedora
This article will show you 7 reasons why you should pick Nobara Linux over Fedora
7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical Download Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Linux Candy: christmasfetch – a festive command-line utility
We only feature open source software in this series
Deepin OS Features in a Quick Overview
This article presents a compilation of ten distinctive features of deepin OS
This week in KDE: Holiday bug fixes
Like last week, the focus remained on getting the megarelrease ready for, well, a mega release
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, PiCar, and More
Various Pi projects/stories
today's howtos
a batch of technical posts
BSD: FreeBSD/armv7 in Qemu, FreeBSD's 2023 in Review, and More
3 BSD-related stories
Tails 5.21
update now
Open-Source Linux Distribution for Blue Teaming
Tsurugi, developed by Giovanni Rattaro
Today in Techrights [Some of the latest articles]
Some of the latest articles
Open Hardware and Ubuntu, Openwashing and Linux Foundation
some more leftovers, long weekend ahead
today's leftovers
3 stories
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
3 more stories
IBM: Fedora on 'Macs' and PHP in RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...
Some Red Hat stuff
New Videos: Makulu Linux and Kdenlive (Akademy 2023 Keynote)
2 new videos
LinuxLinks on ASUSTOR Data Master 4.2 and 5 Best Free and Open Source No-Code Database Tools
2 new articles
Security Leftovers
4 news stories of blog posts
SUSE/OpenSUSE: SLE BCI, Lockdown (Microsoft), and OBS Has New and Improved Ways to Report
SUSE news
today's howtos
many howtos for the day
Weston 13.0 release: Backends consolidation
Weston 13.0 brings multiple fixes and important changes, notably the ability to load multiple backends simultaneously
Announcing Incus 0.4
Just as we’re wrapping up 2023, one last Incus release!
Plymouth Linux Graphical Boot Manager Now Better Handles Display Rendering
Plymouth, the open-source graphical boot animation and logger application, has been updated to version 23.51.283, a release that brings various new features and improvements.
TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 Released with Exciting New Functions
TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability of TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 open-source system tuning app for TUXEDO notebooks.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS like Tor and more
Programming Leftovers
Python, Perl, and more
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and Linux in the Ham Shack
2 new episodes
Android Leftovers
Android’s Nearby Share is getting rebranded ‘Quick Share’
8Devices Noni M.2 WiFi 7 module runs FirmUx embedded Linux distribution
The source code for FirmUX is open-source and available for download, but only to customers
Windows TCO Stories
Cost of Windows
PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.8.4 and rpki-client 8.7
two new releases
Devices and Hardware: OPNsense, Purism, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, SparkFun, and More
BSD and GNU/Linux mostly
Mozilla: Buzzwords, Privacy Pass, Firefox DevTools Newsletter
Mostly Firefox stuff
BSD: FreeBSD, PlayStation 5, and the Desktop
Some BSD news
Introducing Fedora Asahi Remix 39
Today we are happy to announce that Fedora Asahi Remix 39 is now generally available
Graphics: XDC, NVK, and More
4 stories, Linux focus
today's howtos
10 howtos for the morning
Openwashing and Lock-in in 'Open' Clothing
SFC and LF
Linux 6.7-rc8 release (rather than 6.7 final) on December 31
Schedule for final
Security and Windows TCO Stories
also patches and FUD
Openwashing, Games, and More
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Many incidents and such
Mozilla: Pontoon survey results and multiple memory safety bugs
a pair of Mozilla updates
Red Hat / IBM: Training and Outsourcing (to Microsoft)
a couple of new stories
Devices: Avalue, FriendlyELEC, Arduino, Youyeetoo
Devices that are "open" or Linux leaning
today's howtos
only 3 for now
Etnaviv NPU update 13: Don't cross the tensors
serious refactoring of the data structures
Qt 6.7 Beta 1 Released and More Qt News
3 new items
GRUB 2.12 released
GRUB maintainers are proud to announce GRUB 2.12 that has been just released
Today in Techrights [Some of the latest articles]
Some of the latest articles
Zorin OS 17 Released with Quick Settings Menu, Spatial Desktop Effects, and More
The Zorin OS team announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 17 as the latest stable version for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.
Mozilla Firefox 121 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 121 web browser, slated for release on December 19th, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
today's howtos
many howtos for today
This cheap Acer laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip can run mainline Linux software (mostly)
The Acer Aspire 1 (A114-61) is a cheap laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage
In India, RISC-V Is the New Linux
RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture
Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala
Similar to previous releases, the release of Kubernetes v1.29 introduces new stable, beta, and alpha features
today's leftovers
Kodi, Free software, Sparky, and more
Android Leftovers
YouTube tweaks Ambient Mode to be more vibrant on Android
Programming Leftovers
Coding in R, Rust, C++, Perl etc.
Systemd-boot and Full Disk Encryption in Tumbleweed and MicroOS
The unlock of the encrypted device can be done via the traditional password
OpenSSH 9.2 released
This release contains fixes for two security problems and a memory safety problem
Cytron IRIV PiControl is an Industry 4.0 controller based on Raspberry Pi CM4 module
The fanless Industry 4.0 controller runs Raspberry Pi OS with additional packages and config files that can be installed with a script
Fedora and IBM news
a mixture of blog posts and updates
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
half a dozen stories
Linux Performance/Benchmarks and Graphics
4 stories
Devices and Open Hardware: Debian, Ubuntu, and More
Some retro thrown in the mix too
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.8, Linux 6.1.69, Linux 5.15.144, Linux 5.10.205, Linux 5.4.265, Linux 4.19.303, and Linux 4.14.334
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.8 kernel
Rhino Linux’s 2023.4 Sets the Stage for a Transformative 2024
Discover new features in Rhino Linux 2023.4, like Unicorn Desktop’s new auto-tiling and improved package management
Qubes OS 4.2.0 has been released!
Qubes OS 4.2.0 brings a host of new features, major improvements, and numerous bug fixes
To Be Free or Not to Be Free- PureOS vs. Android OS, Apple iOS, and MS Windows
As a professional security advisor, I am always asked what smartphone, OS, and apps provide the best security
Linux and Linux Foundation
LWN paywall lapse
Microsoft Layoffs ('Soft Layoffs'), Plagiarism, Lies, and Windows TCO
more layoffs claimed
Insights from the openSUSE Logo Contest
visual identity of the project
QEMU 8.2 Released with Virtio-Sound Device, RISC-V KVM AIA Support
QEMU 8.2 open-source virtualization software has been released today as the second major update in the QEMU 8.0 series, bringing several new features and many improvements.
Release Notes for PoCL 5.0
PoCL now has a new backend (called ‘remote’) for offloading OpenCL commands across a network to one or more servers that are running the ‘pocld’ daemon shipped with PoCL
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
bugs, incidents, and more
IBM, Google, Microsoft, and Apple Leftovers
today's leftovers
Devices and Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Reverse-Engineering, and NVIDIA Jetson Nano
Free software- and Linux-centric
Firefox From Developers' Perspective
3 new stories/HowTos