Security and Windows TCO Stories

Popular online marketplace Carousell violated Hong Kong’s privacy laws, a watchdog said on Thursday, following the discovery of the personal data of more than 320,000 local users available for sale on the dark web.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data announced the findings from its investigation into the leak, which the platform reported in October last year, calling the incident “serious” given its scale.

“With regards to the information leaked, it involves email addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, birth months and years,” privacy commissioner Ada Chung Lai-ling said.