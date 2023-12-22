Linux 6.7-rc8 release (rather than 6.7 final) on December 31

Just FYI - my current plan is that -rc7 will happen this Saturday (because I still follow the Finnish customs of Christmas _Eve_ being the important day, so Sunday I'll be off), and then if anything comes in that week - which it will do, even if networking might be offline - I'll do an rc8 the week after.

Then, unless anything odd happens, the final 6.7 release will be Jan 7th, and so the merge window for 6.8 will open Jan 8th.

So that's the plan, and it doesn't look like there's anything strange going on that would cause me to delay any further, so it's pretty likely to hold. Knock wood.

Linus

