Openwashing, Games, and More
Dennis Crouch/Patently-O ☛ Guest post by Heath, Seegert, & Yang: Open-Source Innovation and Team Diversity [Ed: This actually cites openwashing by Facebook]
Open-source software (OSS) is often praised for its ability to foster innovation. Part of the rationale is that OSS allows for open collaboration, enabling continuous improvement and adaptation by a diverse community. For example, a vast garden of open-source large language models such as Meta’s Llama 2 are flourishing and are projected to surpass closed-source Hey Hi (AI) in the near future.
Rust
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 526
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Tormented Souls - A Nightmarish Journey into Nostalgia
One Photo. Two Sisters. Upon receiving a terrifying photo, what started off as an inquiry into what happened to those sisters turns into a nightmare. Tormented Souls, released in 2019, attempts to capture the essence of classic survival horror games, drawing inspiration from the likes of Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Fatal Frame. While it successfully establishes a gripping atmosphere with its detailed environments and visceral gore, the game falls short in certain aspects, leaving players torn between nostalgic appreciation and frustration.
