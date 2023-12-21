today's howtos
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GitLab on openSUSE. GitLab, a pivotal tool in the DevOps landscape, is a web-based platform that provides a comprehensive suite of features for software development, including source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), and issue tracking.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Elasticsearch 8 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
This guide will demonstrate how to install Elasticsearch 8.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, equipping you with the necessary knowledge to leverage its capabilities effectively. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, Elasticsearch 8.0 stands out as a powerful tool for managing and analyzing vast amounts of data.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Upgrade Insecure Requests in Nginx
In the digital era, where security is paramount, this guide will demonstrate how to configure Upgrade Insecure Requests in Nginx, a critical step in enhancing website security. Nginx, renowned for its high performance and stability, is a popular choice for web servers.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Installing Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu 22.04
Pure-FTPd is a free (BSD-license), secure, production-quality and standard-conformant FTP server. This guide provides a step-by-step process for installing and configuring Pure-FTPd on Ubuntu.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Filezilla in Debian 12
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Filezilla in Debian 12.
Filezilla is one of the most popular apps that is used for transferring files over the FTP, FTPS and SFTP protocol.
-
How to Install Surveillance Giant Google Web Designer on Ubuntu Linux
Looking to start building your videos, images, and HTML5 ads using Surveillance Giant Google Web Designer on GNU/Linux such as Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04 or any other version then the steps of this tutorial will help you a lot in setting up Google”s web designing application...
-
ZDNet ☛ How to easily change [directory] and file permissions on Linux
File permissions make it possible for you to allow or prevent other users from viewing files on your Linux-powered computer. Here's a simpler way of setting up file permissions from the command line.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to replace backdoored Windows with Linux Mint on your PC
Sick of Windows? Want to try something different? Then it's time to try the best GNU/Linux desktop: GNU/Linux Mint 21.2.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to get more from OpenShift Service Mesh monitoring
Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh brings tracing and monitoring to your system with little effort. However, the information is basic. In this article, we will create three applications in the Quarkus, Node.Js, and Java languages to collect more detailed statistics with Jaeger, collect custom application specific metrics with Prometheus, and create new dashboards with Grafana.