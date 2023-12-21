This cheap Acer laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c chip can run mainline Linux software (mostly)

The Acer Aspire 1 (A114-61) is a cheap laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 1 processor, it launched in 2021 as a budget notebook running backdoored Windows 10 in S Mode software.

Developer Nikita Travkin says the EC driver is “one of the latest pieces to get almost full support for the Acer Aspire 1 laptop in the upstream Linux kernel.” While the kernel patch doesn’t specify which components of the laptop aren’t supported yet, an entry in the postmarketOS wiki suggests that the built-in microphone probably isn’t supported by the mainstream Linux kernel yet.

Acer is no longer selling new Aspire 1 (A114-61) laptops, but this is all good news for anyone who already owns one and is hoping to run Linux on the laptop…

