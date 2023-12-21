Darktable 4.6 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 21, 2023



Highlights of darktable 4.6 include the ability to automatically save editing history every 10 seconds in the darkroom view, a new “rgb primaries” processing module that can be used for delicate color corrections and creative color grading, as well as the ability to always show the full uncropped when working with the liquify and retouch modules.

It also adds a new “primaries” section to the “sigmoid” module that can be used to gracefully handle difficult lighting situations, such as LEDs, and tune the overall look of the image, and adds the ability to immediately show an image in high quality when panning or zooming in the darkroom view.

