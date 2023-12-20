Programming languages usually reflect the needs of the computer. We find ourselves typing verbose incantations, over and over. Our instructions are so detailed as to remove all ambiguity from them -- yet programs frequently don't do what we expect. The limitations of the programming language dictate how we think about and solve problems.

Perl is different. It puts you, the programmer, first. Larry Wall, Perl's creator was a linguist who brought many principles of natural language to Perl. As creators, we are at our most productive, contented selves when we get into the flow. Let's see what makes Perl the flow-state language.