Open Hardware: SparkFun and Fun with Raspberry Pi
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Applications of UV Sensors
We recently released an ultraviolet sensor capable of measuring UV light in different wavelength ranges, including UVA (320-400 nm), UVB (280-320 nm), and UVC (100-280 nm)! When thinking about environmental sensors, people might not think of testing UV at first, so we wanted to showcase a few applications of UV sensors and data.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Keeping one Game Gear out of the landfill
But today, you can get into retro gaming pretty easily, running thousands of games (if you legally acquire them, of course) through a variety of emulators.
Raspberry Pi ☛ What is the impact of attending a Code Club or CoderDojo?
Our yearly survey for all coding clubs we support helps us understand how young people benefit and what they learn at Code Club and CoderDojo.
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Pi Zero Powers Custom Camera Platform
These days, most of us are carrying a fairly impressive digital camera with us at all times. But as capable as the hardware and software of a modern smartphone may be, there’s still plenty of reasons you may want a “real” camera to go along with it. The larger sensor, advanced controls, and selection of lenses that you’ll get with even a relatively cheap camera opens up a world of artistic possibilities.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Breadstick – A RP2040-based development board in a quirky form factor
The Raspberry Breadstick is a breadstick-shaped development board that is designed for ease of use. Unlike other development boards, the Breadstick is built to fit directly on your breadboard and interface with the other electronic components in your project without the need for lengthy jumper wires. It serves to deliver a prototype that is neat, straightforward, and easy to troubleshoot. It is based on Raspberry Pi’s debut microcontroller, the RP2040, which is the same MCU chip that powers the Raspberry Pi Pico and several other boards.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Industrial PC brings the heat with Integrated NVMe SSD
Edatec’s latest Raspberry Pi 5-based PC comes with integrated SSD options and will be shipping to consumers in early 2024.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Multiple Raspberry Pi control and live stream this interactive Christmas village
Wizards in Winter has created a beautiful Christmas village that uses a few Raspberry Pis to operate the lights.