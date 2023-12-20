GNU/Linux Graphics and Games

So this is going to be a short review of the DLC released just last month for Dredge, called the Pale Reach. You may want to check our review of Dredge as it was released at the beginning of the year, if you are not familiar with it. It has since then gone to secure nomations for several prizes and an award. We have also interviewed the developers twice this year. at the Bitsummit in July 2023, and at the Tokyo Games Show in September 2023. This new DLC is the first paid content for Dredge brings a new landmass at the southern part of the map - a world of ice and snow.