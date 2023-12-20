7 Best Free and Open Source Graphical BitTorrent Clients

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2023



BitTorrent is a legitimate file transfer protocol, and using it — known as torrenting — is legal as long as the content can be downloaded or uploaded legally. Accessing classic movies, B movies, indie music, books, and software in the public domain or available through Creative Commons licenses are examples of legitimate cases for using BitTorrent.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.

Read on