Makulu, EasyOS, KDE, and SUSE

conf.kde.in 2024 will be hosted at COEP Technological University, Pune.

conf.kde.in aims to attract new KDE Community members, as well as seasoned developers. The contents of the conference provide updates on what is going on in the KDE Community and teaches newcomers how to start making meaningful contributions.

This event attracts speakers from all over India. It provides students with an excellent opportunity to interact with established open-source contributors, as well as developers from various industries working on open-source projects in the fields of automotive, embedded, mobile, and more.

conf.kde.in was started in 2011 at the R V College of Engineering, Bangalore by a group of Indian KDE contributors. Since then we have hosted six different editions, each in different universities and venues: