A two-dimensional Ising model is an idealized physical system that consists of a lattice of binary variables (magnetic spins) that can be in one of two states: up or down. Each spin’s state is influenced by its neighbors: the more neighbors in the same state, the more likely the spin will be in the same state. Thus, the change in the state of a spin impacts the state of its neighbors, which in turn affects the state of their neighbors, and so on. It is a simple model that can be used in physics to study, for example, phase transitions given by the temperature of the system.