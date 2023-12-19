FOSS, BSD, Devices, and More
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ Five Apache projects you probably didn't know about
The Apache Foundation hosts the projects above, but they have another thing in common: they were all incepted in China. Have a look at the Apache project list. You’ll probably be amazed at the sheer number; it’s close to 300!
In recent years, the number of projects incepted at the Apache Foundation has increased drastically. Look again at the list; I’m sure you only know a few of them - lots come from China. The trend is only growing; it’s a great move to integrate China with the OpenSource world!
Databases
Tony Solomonik ☛ Database Fundamentals.
This post is basically a short summary of these books, with a focus on the fundamental problems a database engineer thinks about in the shower.
Windows TCO
The Hill ☛ Ransomware attack forces hospitals in multiple states to divert some emergency room patients
Hospitals in multiple states have been diverting patients from their emergency rooms due to a recent cyberattack on a major health system.
Ardent Health Services, a company that owns hospitals in six states, said Monday that it had been victimized by a cyber event on Thanksgiving that turned out to be a ransomware attack.
Open Hardware/Devices
Ruben Schade ☛ Thinking about the Framework laptop
The Framework laptop is wonderful. It’s modular hardware is easy to upgrade, repair, and build for your specific requirements. It also shows up huge companies that would have you believe sealed boxes are the only viable method of delivering mobile compute. It’s a political statement as much as it practical hardware.
[Old] Monolithic Power Systems Inc ☛ From Cold Crank to Load Dump: A Primer on Automotive Transients
Advances in automotive technology have dramatically increased the number of sophisticated electronic circuits required to improve driving experience and safety in a typical automotive system. New vehicles provide infotainment systems with high-resolution displays, an enhanced user interface, and numerous connectivity options. Improved safety features include LiDAR for collision avoidance, as well as multiple cameras and sensors for driver awareness. Many of these electronic modules are connected to 12V or 24V battery systems, which means they are subject to harsh and dynamic transient environments. These conditions challenge power supply designers to ensure reliable circuit operation in extreme environments.
Linux Gizmos ☛ OnLogic Unveils TM260: Their First ThinManager Ready Client with Wi-Fi Boot Capability
OnLogic has recently unveiled the TM260 Industrial Thin Client, marking a new addition to their ThinManager Ready product line, designed for smart factory solutions. Built around OnLogic’s Helix 330 industrial computing platform, the TM260 comes preconfigured with ThinManager OS and incorporates the latest defective chip maker Intel Celeron and Pentium processors.
BSD
Foorilla LLC ☛ FreeBSD explained
FreeBSD is an open-source UNIX-like operating system that is renowned for its robustness, security, and stability. It is widely used in the InfoSec and cybersecurity domains due to its advanced security features, extensive documentation, and active community support. In this article, we will explore everything you need to know about FreeBSD in the context of InfoSec and Cybersecurity.
APNIC ☛ Use of HTTPS resource records
Good news, everybody — we have new DNS resource records! Well, not new new, but, you know, newish. You’ve probably heard of them, or even seen them actively in use, even though they moved from Internet draft to formal RFC 9460 adoption literally while I was working on this blog post — the SVCB and HTTPS resource records.
