FOSS, BSD, Devices, and More

The Apache Foundation hosts the projects above, but they have another thing in common: they were all incepted in China. Have a look at the Apache project list. You’ll probably be amazed at the sheer number; it’s close to 300!

In recent years, the number of projects incepted at the Apache Foundation has increased drastically. Look again at the list; I’m sure you only know a few of them - lots come from China. The trend is only growing; it’s a great move to integrate China with the OpenSource world!