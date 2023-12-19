Perl / Raku Programming
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2023: Santa’s Workshop Secrets: The Magical Test2 Suite (Part 2)
Just like the tinsel on your tree, mocks add that extra sparkle to our unit tests. Mocks can help us simulate certain behaviors, creating a controlled environment for unit testing. We can create mock classes, objects or methods in order to properly test others that interact with them.
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2023: Sequentially Consistent Santa
These magic boxes are programmed to follow a specific set of steps using a domain specific language (DSL) provided for by the mysterious makers of the boxen.
Perl ☛ Perl Advent Calendar 2023: Trimming audio files with Audio::Nama
We'll be accomplishing this with Audio::Nama, a multitrack recording mixing and audio-processing application written in perl, and Ecasound, a general-purpose audio engine. We also need git, which Nama uses to manage project state, provide for branching, undo, etc. nama is the executable program script and also man page, so "man nama" for the docs, or use nama's internal help.
Rakulang ☛ Day 16 – It’s Too Generic; Please Instantiate!
As the Christmas approaches, the time for unwrapping presents is near. Let’s review a present Rakudo release 2023.12 is going to have for you.
Long ago I once got a question related to type capturing. Don’t remember the question itself, but remember the answer Jonathan Worthington gave to it (rephrasing up to what my memory managed to keep): “You can use it, but it’s incomplete.” This is what they call “to be optimistic”. Anyway, a lot has changed in this area since then.
Rakulang ☛ Day 17 – Writing some horrible Raku code this Christmas!
Santa only had a few days left to make sure everything was ready to go, but with all the stress of the season, he needed a break to recharge. He grabbed some cocoa and hid away in a nook to relax his body and distract his mind, tuning into one of his favorite Youtubers, Matt Parker.
Parker finds interesting mathematical problems that he attempts to untangle and present to the audience in a tractable way, and as he analyzes the problems, he often has to write “some horrible python code.” Santa, of course, will use his favorite language instead: the Raku Programming Language!
Rakulang ☛ Day 18 – Dissecting the Go-Ethereum keystore files using Raku tools
Generally the Ethereum (Web3) keystore file is a kind of container for the private key, it has the specific structure mostly related to encryption details. Actually you will not find the private key there as a plain text, but the keystore file has everything to decrypt the private key… with some tricks surely.