One of the most obvious things you'll have to do in Linux, whether you're on a Linux-based laptop or desktop, is to shut it down. Unless you want your system to be on all the time, such as if you're running as a server, it's essential to turn off your device to conserve energy. Usually, you can do this by pressing the physical power button on your computer or choosing shutdown from the on-screen user interface. But, if you're feeling a bit more sophisticated, you also can shut down Linux using the command line. These commands are the same for most common Linux distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint and will work on servers, too.