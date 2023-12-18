today's howtos
Tom's Guide ☛ How to zip a folder [sic] (directory) in Linux
Knowing how to zipping a folder (directory) in Linux serves various practical purposes, making it a valuable skill for users seeking efficient file management and transfer methods. As with other operating systems like Windows 11 and macOS, compressing files is one of the basics processes you need to know.
XDA ☛ How to remove Linux from dual boot [Ed: Why do this?]
Linux is a great open-source operating system that comes in many different flavors and distributions. It's designed to run on all kinds of hardware, which is why many users tend to dual-boot a Linux flavor like Ubuntu or Linux Mint alongside Windows 11. Unfortunately, however, if you change your mind about Linux and want to get rid of it, there's no easy way to remove Linux from a dual boot setup.
XDA ☛ How to shut down Linux from the terminal
One of the most obvious things you'll have to do in Linux, whether you're on a Linux-based laptop or desktop, is to shut it down. Unless you want your system to be on all the time, such as if you're running as a server, it's essential to turn off your device to conserve energy. Usually, you can do this by pressing the physical power button on your computer or choosing shutdown from the on-screen user interface. But, if you're feeling a bit more sophisticated, you also can shut down Linux using the command line. These commands are the same for most common Linux distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint and will work on servers, too.