Linux 6.7-rc6
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2023
Hmm. Nothing really stands out for this rc, which is all good. The
diffstat looks mostly nice and flat (which tends just to be a sign of
"small changes spread out"), with the exception of a couple of random
drivers that just had a bit more churn than others (mellanox and intel
iavf ethernet driver).
The other thing that stands out in the diffstat (although a lot less),
is some removal of some legacy debugging code that harkens back to the
copy-on-write credentials that were introduced in 2008, and that then
caused us to later introduce some self-checking code for that change.
I think we can lay that to rest, since that copy-on-write credential
model has now been around for 15 years and has probably never actually
found anything (the report that caused it is sadly lost in the mists
of time and the long-ago demise of kerneloops.org). In related news,
apparently nobody is silly enough to enable that code anyway.
That one was triggered by a "we should re-order the members of the
'cred' structure for the debug case because one of the types changed
size", but rather than fix that code up, I asked Jens to just remove
the verification code that nobody enables and that isn't really
relevant any more.
But realistically, despite those few blips on the diffstat, most of
this ends up just being various random fixes all over. Filesystems are
maybe showing up more than usual (smb client and server, btrfs,
bcachefs and fuse), and we've got some tracing, mm and selftest
updates, but the bulk of it all is still (as usual) various random
driver fixes.
Shortlog appended. Please do give this a test in between the
last-minute xmas shopping or whatever else is going on ...
Linus
Read on