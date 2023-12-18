postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 18, 2023



Based on the recently released Alpine Linux 3.19, postmarketOS 23.12 is here to introduce support for Chromebook devices, including the Samsung Chromebook 2 11.6″, Samsung Chromebook, Google Gru Chromebooks, Google Kukui Chromebooks, Google Oak Chromebooks, Google Trogdor Chromebooks, Google Veyron Chromebooks, as well as other Google Chromebooks with a 64-bit processor.

Also supported in this release are several mobile devices from Xiaomi, including the Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi Redmi 4 Prime, Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, and Xiaomi Redmi S2/Y2. In addition, postmarketOS 23.12 introduces support for the ODROID-XU4 single-board computer. With this, postmarketOS is now supported on a total of 45 devices.

