One More Week

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2023



YESTERDAY this site was exceptionally slow not just because it was a Sunday but because it was also my birthday and we were both very busy with imperative chores that could not be procrastinated. Today we belatedly celebrate my birthday, so we shall be out and about, then catch up in the afternoon/evening.

Like Rianne said earlier, it will be a nice gesture if readers of this site can contribute to the server bill we must pay this week. Here is the page in which to donate.

Thanks in advance! █