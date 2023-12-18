9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 17th, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 18, 2023



This week was a bit slow in Linux news and releases because everyone is now preparing for the festive holidays. Apart from some small software updates from KDE, GNOME, and Ardour, we got a new major release of the Calamares graphical installer for GNU/Linux distributions.

On top of that, Manjaro Linux and postmarketOS also dropped major updates, and Canonical warned us about the upcoming end of life of Ubuntu 23.04. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 17th, 2023.

