GNU/Linux in Islands (It's Looking Positive)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2023



THE year is almost over. GNU/Linux grew a lot this year. We judge this based on several surveys, not just statCounter (which we cite a lot because it is detailed).

GNU/Linux is now at 3.7% worldwide (not counting ChromeOS), according to statCounter. Keeps RISING , too, not staying flat. Each time we check GNU/Linux "market share" it is up even further. statCounter shows that Android is the dominant platform. Sure, Android itself is Linux-based, but not freedom-respecting (the goal should go beyond the kernel).

Having just looked at Jamaica and at Cuba, let's look around other islands. Windows can be seen as falling sharply in the Bahamas and GNU/Linux rose to 5% in Trinidad And Tobago if one adds ChromeOS.

This year in Oceania (pivoting to islands in another part of the world), well... get a load of this. GNU/Linux rose to 2% this year (see underlying data) and also 2% or so for ChromeOS. If in 2024 GNU/Linux makes similar gains, Windows will be in severe trouble, having already seen its revenue collapsing in 2023. █