postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets

Based on the recently released Alpine Linux 3.19, postmarketOS 23.12 is here to introduce support for Chromebook devices, including the Samsung Chromebook 2 11.6″, Samsung Chromebook, Google Gru Chromebooks, Google Kukui Chromebooks, Google Oak Chromebooks, Google Trogdor Chromebooks, Google Veyron Chromebooks, as well as other Google Chromebooks with a 64-bit processor.

KDE Plasma 6 for Mobile Devices Is Shaping Up Nicely with Support for Applets

Plasma Mobile developer Devin Lin outlines in a blog post details about the work he has done in the past few months to make Plasma 6 a reality for mobile devices and to get it ready for the KDE “Mega Release” (includes KDE Plasma 6, KDE Frameworks 6, and KDE Gear 24.04) scheduled for late February 2024.

KDE Frameworks 5.113 Released for Plasma 5 Users with Various Improvements

KDE Frameworks 5.113 looks like a small update as the KDE devs are now focusing most of their efforts on the upcoming KDE Frameworks 6, KDE Plasma 6, and KDE Gear 24.04 releases, due in late February 2024.

OnLogic Unveils TM260: Their First ThinManager Ready Client with Wi-Fi Boot Capability

ASRock Industrial Reveals NUC Ultra 100 BOX/NUCS Ultra 100 BOX Series

EDATEC’s industrial PC builds on Raspberry Pi 5

GNU/Linux in Islands (It's Looking Positive)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 18, 2023

Musicians on the beach of Havana

THE year is almost over. GNU/Linux grew a lot this year. We judge this based on several surveys, not just statCounter (which we cite a lot because it is detailed).

GNU/Linux is now at 3.7% worldwide (not counting ChromeOS), according to statCounter. Keeps RISING, too, not staying flat. Each time we check GNU/Linux "market share" it is up even further. statCounter shows that Android is the dominant platform. Sure, Android itself is Linux-based, but not freedom-respecting (the goal should go beyond the kernel).

Having just looked at Jamaica and at Cuba, let's look around other islands. Windows can be seen as falling sharply in the Bahamas and GNU/Linux rose to 5% in Trinidad And Tobago if one adds ChromeOS.

This year in Oceania (pivoting to islands in another part of the world), well... get a load of this. GNU/Linux rose to 2% this year (see underlying data) and also 2% or so for ChromeOS. If in 2024 GNU/Linux makes similar gains, Windows will be in severe trouble, having already seen its revenue collapsing in 2023.

Proprietary Stuff and Linux
Microsoft and worse
Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates
The Debian Project announced today the release and general availability of Debian 12.4 as the third ISO update to the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Red Hat is Now Selling Buzzwords, Vapourware and Nonsensical Hype Instead of GNU/Linux
’Patch Level’ Univention Corporate Server 5.0-6 Released
The Germany-based enterprise-focused open-source software company Univention today announced the release of Univention Corporate Server 5.0-6
GNUnet News: Update for NGI Zero Entrust: GNS to DNS Migration and Zone Management
GNU/Linux in Islands (It's Looking Positive) [original]
If in 2024 GNU/Linux makes similar gains, Windows will be in severe trouble, having already seen its revenue collapsing in 2023
Supporting Tuxmachines [original]
ODROID-M1S review – Part 1: Ubuntu 20.04, V8uS touchscreen display, UPS Kit, and WiFi Module BK5
We will test the installation procedure with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Desktop
11 Best Free and Open Source Unified Modeling Language Tools
Review: rlxos 2023.11 "Silanghana"
rlxos (sometimes written RLXOS) is an independent Linux distribution which runs on an immutable filesystem and features the Xfce desktop
An update on HDR and color management in KWin
That’s more than half a year ago now, so let’s take a look at what changed since then
Today in Techrights [Some of the latest articles]
Integrity, TCO, and Security Isssues
Kernel: Linus Torvalds and Changwoo Min's Take on BPF-extensible scheduler class
Free Software for Android and SparkFun's Xmas Stuff
FOSS, Gentoo, FSFE, and Debian
Audiocasts/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show, FLOSS Weekly, and Plenty in YouTube
Linux 6.7-rc6
today's howtos
Red Hat and RHEL Leftovers
Perl Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Weekly Roundups: Linux on Mobile, GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, and Linux Weekly Roundup
Android Leftovers
This Firefox for Android feature you've been begging for is finally here
LibreOffice 24.2: Best New Features
Highlights of the best features of LibreOffice 24.2, currently in beta.
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Open Hardware/Modding: New Essential Guide to Electronics in Shenzhen, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More Rigid//Proprietary Options
Android Leftovers
10 Accessories Every Android User Will Want For 2024
Wine 9.0-rc2 Released
PowerDNS DNSdist 1.8.3 released
We are grateful to the PowerDNS community for the reporting of bugs, issues, feature requests, and especially to the submitters of fixes and implementations of features
today's leftovers
Fake 'Open Source' and Fake Security
This Week in GNOME and Other GNOME Development News
Prompt - by Christian Hergert (GNOME)
Security Leftovers
Openwashing and Linux Foundation Fluff
New Article About Software Freedom Law Center (SFLC) and a Call for Support [original]
Windows Market Share in Cuba Collapsed When COVID-19 Started [original]
The Cathedral and the Bazaar (Book) Turns 25 in a Few Months [original]
Mesa and Qubes OS Bugfixes
FTC Investigation Against Proprietary Software (Adobe)
Programming Leftovers
2024 FreeBSD Community Survey is Here
The FreeBSD Core Team and the FreeBSD Foundation invite you to complete the 2024 FreeBSD Community Survey
Open Hardware: Arduino, ESP32, and TinyML
Windows TCO Leftovers
Manjaro 23.1 “Vulcan” Is Available for Download with GNOME 45, Linux 6.6 LTS
Manjaro Linux 23.1 is available for download as the first major update in the Manjaro Linux 23 series bringing a newer kernel, newer desktop environments, and updated components to the Arch Linux-based distro.
KDE Android apps porting update
Following the recent posts on porting KDE Android applications to KF6, CI/CD changes for APKs and changes to packaging of KDE Android apps
Today in Techrights
Microsoft's LinkedIn Knows Microsoft's Azure Sucks
Canonical/Ubuntu Pushing Proprietary Software and DRM
today's howtos
Insights from the openSUSE Logo Contest
Android Leftovers
A few weeks ago Mozilla announced that its Firefox web browser for Android would soon be gaining support for hundreds of additional extensions
Manjaro Linux 23.1.0 'Vulcan' now available to download -- choose from GNOME, Plasma, and XFCE editions
Code-named “Vulcan,” this version of the Linux-based operating system is chock full of enhancements and security improvements
Pop!_OS 22.04 Welcomes PipeWire 1.0.0, COSMIC Desktop Evolves
Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS now features Linux kernel 6.6.6, PipeWire 1.0.0, and Mesa 23.3.0. COSMIC desktop development is progressing rapidly
Updated: GNOME Shell 45.2 Coming to Ubuntu 23.10 Soon
The first point release to GNOME Shell 45 only hit Ubuntu 23.10 at the end of last month, and now a second one is already on its way
This week in KDE: un-flashy important stability work
Everyone kept hammering on the bugs this week
EDATEC’s industrial PC builds on Raspberry Pi 5
EDATEC indicates that the device supports various configurations of the Raspberry Pi OS
Fairphone just went platinum… again
Platinum status, and we have received the highest score ever in our industry
KDE: Snaps, KDEneon, Debian and my future
My holiday plans are to help the Debian KDE team with the KF6 packaging, On-going KDEneon efforts
today's leftovers
today's leftovers
Mozilla Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Microsoft Abuse
Godot and Battleship
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Linux Foundation Sponsored Fluff
Plasma Mobile: tuned up to 6!
Plasma 6 is coming together nicely on the desktop!
Playing With Cat (to Assess Percentage of GNU/Linux Users) [original]
GNU/Linux isn't spyware, so it's hard to tell how many people actively use it
Security Leftover and More Windows TCO Stories
incidents, patches, and FUD
today's howtos
many more howtos for today or this weekend
The Kernel of the Beast, 6.6.6, shambled into sight… briefly
It's already been replaced with a more neighborly 6.6.7
Maharlika (aka Philippines) Gradually Exiting Microsoft and Windows [original]
it seems like the digital colonialism is reaching its last days