Imagine you write a Python library named, say, foo. And you diligently set up the configuration to package it for distribution (which is not that hard; you can learn the basics of packaging up some Python code in an hour or two, and it’s only when you get into things like bundling compiled extensions in C or other languages that things get annoying). And you also diligently write some tests and periodically run them, and they pass, both on your local machine and in whatever CI you’ve set up.

Except one day someone tells you your package doesn’t actually work. Even though the tests are passing. Huh?

A surprising amount of the time, this can be traced back to a simple decision: to put the directory foo, containing your library’s main importable Python module, at the top level of the repository (so that if you were looking at it you’d see the pyproject.toml and other config files, and the foo/ directory all alongside each other).

The issue with this is that the current directory is, by default, on the Python import path. Which means import foo was always going to work even if your packaging config was broken. That’s why the tests passed: they were still able to successfully import everything they needed. But the packaging wasn’t replicating that structure to someone else’s machine, so they couldn’t use it.