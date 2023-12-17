LibreOffice 24.2: Best New Features

posted by Arindam Giri on Dec 17, 2023



The LibreOffice 24.2 is currently under beta testing. From this release onwards, the team will change the versioning scheme to YY.MM is based on year and month. Earlier, it used to be a simple increment to the major and minor versions, which was a little difficult to refer to.

That said, the new features are mostly scattered across Writer, Calc, Impress, generic accessibility, and other updates. However, not so much for Base, Draw and Math as we have seen before.

