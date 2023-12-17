Fake 'Open Source' and Fake Security
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Strengthening Cybersecurity: NSA and ESF Partners Advocate Open Source Software Security with SBOM Emphasis [Ed: NSA does not enhance security but harms it. This is classic Linux Foundation alliance with hostile parties.]
In a collective effort to fortify cybersecurity practices and safeguard the software supply chain, the US National Security Agency (NSA), in collaboration with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and industry partners, has released a comprehensive cybersecurity technical report (CTR). The Securing the Software Supply Chain: Recommended Practices for Managing Open Source Software and Software Bill of Materials Report represents a significant step forward in enhancing the security of open source software (OSS) and we are pleased that it references many OpenSSF technical initiatives to secure the OSS supply chain from Scorecard to S2C2F.
Security Week ☛ Zoom Unveils Open Source Vulnerability Impact Scoring System [Ed: Proprietary giant distracting from its own security failings]
Zoom launches an open source Vulnerability Impact Scoring System (VISS) tested within its bug bounty program.
Medevel ☛ Open-Source Software and Fake Jobs: A New Tool in Phishing Attacks
Explore the insidious world of fake job phishing scams and discover how cybercriminals exploit job seekers. Learn how to enhance online security.