today's leftovers
Back End/Databases
Silicon Angle ☛ Tembo raises $7M to make Postgres more accessible and configurable
Managed Postgres startup Tembo Data Systems Inc. today said it has raised $7 million in seed funding to further its mission of making the open-source database management system more accessible and available for a wide variety of uses.
Abstracting Kubernetes in Platform Engineering: The Future of Dynamic Resource Management
While many IDPs excel in expediting application delivery, they occasionally overlook the crucial aspects of post-deployment Kubernetes operations.
Open Hardware/Modding
Adafruit ☛ Making a mini computer from scratch with Raspberry Pi and Linux
Uros Popovic writes about concepts for building a custom mini computer — a device running Linux with a hand-wired display + keyboard. All the software is built from scratch using Raspberry Pi as the hardware.
K Desktop Environment/KDE/Qt
Beginning of Season of KDE 2024!
This year, we are trying out a new way to handle the program. No more season.kde.org, everything is on invent.kde.org.
For mentors
Send a request to kde-soc-management@kde.org to be added to the group of mentors watch the project so you get notified when contributors create their proposals.
We will create a side issue which lets you select the projects you want to mentor and the ones you reject.
Qt ☛ Contributor Summit 2023 - Qt Highlights
The Contributor Summit is an annual community event hosted by Qt Group, which brings together developers, contributors, and maintainers from around the world. This is a unique opportunity for participants to connect with each other, learn about the latest developments in Qt further contribute to the future of our framework.
Mint
XDA ☛ How to install Linux Mint
Among the many great Linux distributions you can choose is Linux Mint. It's similar to Ubuntu, but it also comes with tons of useful programs and apps right out of the box and has a user interface similar to the Start Menu in Windows 11. If you're hoping to get started, the process is pretty straightforward. You'll need an ISO file, create a bootable installer, configure your PC for Linux, then boot from that ISO and proceed with installation.
