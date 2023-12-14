Some New Free Software Project Mini-Overviews at Medevel
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023,
updated Dec 14, 2023
PHFTP (PHP HTTP FTP) is a simple and fast web FTP application that allows you to upload, download, and administer files on FTP servers without a local FTP client, even behind firewalls and proxies.
Git-FTP is an incredibly efficient tool that harnesses the power of Git to selectively upload only the modified files to FTP servers. By intelligently keeping track of uploaded files and accurately identifying the local files that have been changed, it not only saves valuable time but also optimizes bandwidth usage.
FileRunner is a powerful two pane file manager designed for Unix and Unix-like systems. It offers a user-friendly interface and exceptional efficiency, making it the ideal choice for managing your files. With its integrated FTP and SFTP client, you can easily transfer files between servers.
OpenPDF is a powerful Java library that enables seamless creation and editing of PDF files. It proudly holds an open source license under LGPL and MPL, ensuring its accessibility to all developers. OpenPDF stands as the rightful successor of iText, building upon its rich legacy.
FlareGet is an incredibly powerful and feature-rich download manager that stands out for its ability to swiftly and dependably download files. It achieves this by utilizing multiple threads and segments, which allows for faster and more efficient downloads.
The zpaqfranz app is is an advanced archiver with deduplication and versioning. It keeps forever-to-ever copies of files, making it ideal for virtual machine backup and freezing zfs snapshots.
AndStatus is a powerful Open Source client that offers extensive support for managing multiple accounts and social networks. It provides a user-friendly interface to interact with various platforms, including popular ones such as Mastodon, ActivityPub (Client to Server), GNU social, and Pump.io.
Lemuroid is a free and ad-free open-source emulator designed for Android devices. It provides a great user experience and is optimized for a wide range of devices. However, high-performance devices are needed for emulation of newer consoles. Users must provide their own legally owned ROM files. Lemuroid is a standalone
The effectiveness of quit smoking apps in helping individuals quit smoking can vary depending on factors such as motivation, commitment, and the level of support provided by the apps.
Greenshot is a highly efficient and user-friendly lightweight software tool specifically designed for backdoored Windows operating system users. Its primary function is to enable users to effortlessly and swiftly capture screenshots of their screens or specific areas of interest.
A web screenshot utility is a tool or software that allows users to capture screenshots of websites. It enables users to capture the visual appearance of web pages, including the layout, design elements, and content.
Pixelorama is a free and open-source pixel art editor with a variety of tools and features. It supports animation, custom brushes, palettes, and the ability to import and edit images and sprite sheets.
Kraken is a distributed brute force password cracking tool that can be used as a web app or a standalone client. It is easy to use, fault-tolerant, and scalable.
yq is a powerful and versatile command-line YAML processor. It is similar to renowned projects like jq (a command-line JSON processor) or sed, but specifically tailored for YAML files.
Super-PDF-Editor is a comprehensive and powerful PDF editor and batch processor. It offers over 60 features, including OCR for PDF and images, image enhancement, PDF imposition, and support for multiple languages.
USB disk with multiple ISO files. Easy to use: install, copy ISO files and boot from USB.
AWStats is a powerful tool that helps you make sense of your server logs and turns them into website statistics. It provides detailed information about the visitors to your website, including their geographical location, operating system, browser, and more.
Backuso is a free and open-source backup software that allows routine and automated backups of your computer to local or remote SSH systems.