LWN on Rust and Linux

Support for NVIDIA graphics processors has traditionally been a sore point for Linux users; NVIDIA has not felt the need to cooperate with the kernel community or make free drivers available, and the reverse-engineered Nouveau driver has often struggled to keep up with product releases. There have, however, been signs of improvement in recent years. At the 2023 Linux Plumbers Conference, graphics subsystem maintainer Dave Airlie provided an update on the state of support for NVIDIA GPUs and what remains to be done.

The kernel community's relationship with NVIDIA "has gone up and down" over the years, Airlie began. Recently, though, the company has rearchitected its products, adding a large RISC-V processor (the GPU system processor, or GSP) and moving much of the functionality once handled by drivers into the GSP firmware. The company allows that firmware to be used by Linux and shipped by distributors. This arrangement brings a number of advantages; for example, it is now possible for the kernel to do reclocking of NVIDIA GPUs, running them at full speed just like the proprietary drivers can. It is, he said, a big improvement over the Nouveau-only firmware that was provided previously.