Increase Reader Engagement with ActivityPub Plugin

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023



Do you have a blog running on WordPress and are you in the Fediverse? You might want to try the ActivityPub plugin for WordPress to increase reader engagement.

I’ve had a blog for almost two decades and in the last ten years I’ve noticed that the comment activity on my blog has decreased significantly. People prefer to comment on the blog post on social control media where I posted a link. But this means that valuable comments are scattered across different social networks and not visible to other readers.

