Incus Project Affected by LXD’s Shift to AGPLv3 License

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023



Incus project, a fork of LXD container and virtual machine manager, emerged this year in August as a response to Canonical’s takeover of LXD. Beyond new features, the latest LXD 5.20 release also introduced a significant transition: it shifted from the existing Apache2 license to AGPLv3.

However, this move presents significant challenges for the Incus project. But before proceeding further, since they are both open-source licenses, it’s essential to clarify their main differences for our audience.

