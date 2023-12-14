Orbbec’s Persee N1 is an all-in-one 3D camera-computer system

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2023



Designed for indoor and semi-outdoor use, the Persee N1 operates reliably within a temperature range of 0°C to 40°C. Its robust construction and certified components (CE, Class 1, FCC, IC, PSE, REACH, RoHS, WEEE) ensure dependable performance under varied conditions. This makes the device suitable for deployment in a range of environmental settings.

The system installation is streamlined through the use of the Orbbec SDK, which simplifies the setup process and integration into existing infrastructures. The SDK’s compatibility with the Linux operating system and the device’s range of interfaces (including UART and GPIO pins) allows for extensive customization and scalability to meet specific application requirements.

