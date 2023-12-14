GNU/Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Installer vs Anaconda (Blivet-GUI)
A subvolume looks like a normal directory, with some additional operations described below. Subvolumes can be renamed or moved, nesting subvolumes is not restricted but has some implications regarding snapshotting. The numeric id (called subvolid or rootid) of the subvolume is persistent and cannot be changed.
PR Newswire ☛ Energy Industry Veteran Alex Thornton Joins Linux Foundation Energy as Executive Director to Drive Next Phase of Decarbonizing Energy Systems Through Open Source [Ed: What's the connection to Linux? Nothing.]
Thornton brings a wealth of experience in the field of renewable energy, most recently serving as CTO at Cleartrace, a leading carbon and energy management software company that provides actionable data companies need to proactively decarbonize their operations. A graduate of Penn State University, Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, Ecole des Mines de Nantes, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Thornton previously held senior positions at innovative energy technology companies including Locus Energy and Sunrun. He additionally serves as an advisor to the board of directors of Bodhi, a software company focused on improving the experience of using solar energy for consumers.
XSAs released on 2023-12-12
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs). The security of Qubes OS is not affected.
- XSA-447
- Qubes OS does not support ARM.
Difference Between Linux and Windows Operating Systems [Ed: This skips the entire history of GNU, as if nothing happened until the 1990s. There's also this misconception that the whole OS is just some kernel and there are very different kernels in each distro.]
Linus Torvalds developed Linux in 1991. It is a free and open-source system, sort of like a computer club where everyone can change or add programs to make it do even cooler stuff. This makes it a friendly and flexible operating system where everyone can contribute. Linux works in a special way called a “monolithic kernel.” It stands out because it comes in different versions like Ubuntu and Fedora.
Even though Linux keeps things safe, some people might find it a bit hard to use, especially if they are just starting with it. The use of a monolithic kernel, where the kernel and user services run in the same address space, contributes to this perception. Linux works great because of how it is made, but it might be a bit tricky if you are not used to telling it what to do. If you like things super easy, it could be a bit hard to get used to.
Linux is like a big club where anyone can change it to do what they want. That is why it is the biggest open-source computer software. People like using it because it can work on lots of different things, keep stuff safe and do many things at the same time. However, Linux faces drawbacks such as inability to run most Windows programs, limited support from many Internet service providers and a perceived steep learning curve. The difficulty varies depending on the chosen distribution.
AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU teased again as 'GFX12' in new Linux patches
AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPU architecture has popped up with recent patches for Linux again, with the company adding patches for their AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler.