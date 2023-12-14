GNU/Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers

Linus Torvalds developed Linux in 1991. It is a free and open-source system, sort of like a computer club where everyone can change or add programs to make it do even cooler stuff. This makes it a friendly and flexible operating system where everyone can contribute. Linux works in a special way called a “monolithic kernel.” It stands out because it comes in different versions like Ubuntu and Fedora.

Even though Linux keeps things safe, some people might find it a bit hard to use, especially if they are just starting with it. The use of a monolithic kernel, where the kernel and user services run in the same address space, contributes to this perception. Linux works great because of how it is made, but it might be a bit tricky if you are not used to telling it what to do. If you like things super easy, it could be a bit hard to get used to.

Linux is like a big club where anyone can change it to do what they want. That is why it is the biggest open-source computer software. People like using it because it can work on lots of different things, keep stuff safe and do many things at the same time. However, Linux faces drawbacks such as inability to run most Windows programs, limited support from many Internet service providers and a perceived steep learning curve. The difficulty varies depending on the chosen distribution.