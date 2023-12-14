Release of IvorySQL 3.0 and Pgpool-II 4.5.0
PostgreSQL ☛ IvorySQL 3.0 released
Announcing IvorySQL 3.0: Enhanced PostgreSQL 16 Support with Oracle Compatibility
Dear Community Members,
We are excited to announce the release of IvorySQL 3.0, a significant update to our PostgreSQL database project with enhanced Oracle compatibility features.
PostgreSQL ☛ Pgpool-II 4.5.0 is now released.
Pgpool Global Development Group is pleased to announce the availability of Pgpool-II 4.5.0. This is the first stable release of Pgpool-II 4.5.x.