New Akademy 2023 and LinDoz 2023 Videos

I will start out with the fact that snaps have had over a million downloads and with those kind of numbers, they cannot be ignored. I will continue on to describe here my journey in creating a vast amount of snaps, the automation of said snap building using invent.kde.org and Ubuntu launchpad builders. I will explain the hurdles I have overcome and what needs to be done to keep the snaps updated and how developers can help ensure the users are getting updates in a timely manner. The hard part is done, I have made it easy, just a few more minutes of your time at release.