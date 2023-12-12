Open Hardware and Linux Devices
CNX Software ☛ Microflex MCUs – Tiny USB development boards based on ESP32-S3, ESP32-S2, ESP32-C3, ESP32-C6, or Raspberry Pi RP2040 (Crowdfunding)
SB Components is back with yet another crowdfunding campaign this time with the Microflex MCUs USB development boards all with the same tiny form factor and offered with a choice of five microcontrollers namely Raspberry Pi RP2040, ESP32-S3, ESP32-S2, ESP32-C3, or ESP32-C6. Microflex MCUs share the same layout with a USB-C port for power and programming, a built-in RGB LED, two buttons for Boot and Reset/User, and two rows of 10-pin with through and castellated holes to access the GPIOs and power signals such as 5V, 3.3V, and GND.
Hackaday ☛ Terminal-Based Image Viewer, and Multi-OS Binary, and Under 100kb
[Justine Tunney]’s printimage.com is a program capable of splatting full-color images to text mode terminal sessions, but that’s not even its neatest trick. It’s also a small binary executable capable of running on six different operating systems: Linux, Windows, MacOS, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, and NetBSD. All without having to be installed or otherwise compiled first. On top of it all, it’s less than 100 kb.
Arduino ☛ Macro DLP mirror array scales up a fascinating mechanical structure
Digital light processing (DLP) devices, which we often see in digital projectors, work by reflecting light off of a two-dimensional array of many thousands — or even millions — of moving mirrors.
Linux Links ☛ Overview of Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.2.1
The DiskStation Manager (DSM for short) is a Linux-based operating system developed by Synology exclusively for their NAS servers. I'm reviewing version 7.2.1, the latest release.