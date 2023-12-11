today's howtos
FOSSLinux ☛ Challenge your GNU/Linux skills: Beginner to expert quiz!
From the foundational blocks of this powerful operating system to the intricate commands that make it a favorite among tech professionals, we've crafted a series of questions to challenge your understanding and maybe even surprise you with something new.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Build NGINX from Source on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
NGINX is a robust open-source web server renowned for efficiently serving dynamic web content and adeptly managing high-traffic scenarios.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install UFW on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
For users aiming to bolster their system security, learning how to install UFW on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa is crucial. UFW, or Uncomplicated Firewall, offers an efficient interface for managing iptables, providing a user-friendly way to configure a firewall for your system’s protection.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable or Disable AppArmor on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
AppArmor, a powerful security module for GNU/Linux systems, provides an array of features to enhance the control and security of applications running on an Ubuntu operating system. In this guide, we will focus on how to enable or disable AppArmor on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04.
Linux Capable ☛ Tail Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
Understanding the GNU/Linux tail command is fundamental for anyone delving into the world of Linux-based systems. This command, known for its efficiency and simplicity, plays a pivotal role in file management and system monitoring.
Linux Capable ☛ DU Command in GNU/Linux with Common Examples
In the realm of GNU/Linux system management, mastering the du (disk usage) command is essential for professionals and enthusiasts alike. This guide will demonstrate how to use the du command in Linux, a powerful tool for monitoring and managing disk space usage.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Liquorix Kernel, tailored for optimal performance on Ubuntu systems, offers a compelling alternative to the standard GNU/Linux kernel. For those aiming to install Liquorix Kernel on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, this kernel promises enhanced responsiveness, superior power management, and robust hardware compatibility.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SQLite 3 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
SQLite 3, a renowned lightweight relational database management system (RDBMS), stands out for its simplicity and efficiency, especially for applications on Ubuntu platforms. Understanding its unique features and advantages is crucial for those aiming to install SQLite 3 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Brave Browser on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
Brave Browser, an innovative web browser built on the Chromium engine, has been making waves in the digital realm. Developed by Brendan Eich, the co-founder of Mozilla and the creator of JavaScript, Brave’s primary mission is to offer a browsing experience that prioritizes speed, security, and user privacy.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install CMake on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
CMake, an essential tool in the software development landscape, facilitates a cross-platform open-source build system. Understanding its capabilities and integration is crucial for those aiming to install CMake on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or the older stable Enterprise GNU/Linux release of Rocky GNU/Linux 8.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Microsoft Edge on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
Microsoft Edge, a product of Microsoft, has expanded its reach beyond Windows and macOS to cater to GNU/Linux users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
MySQL, an open-source relational database management system, has been pivotal in web development and server management for over two decades. Introduced in 1995, its ability to efficiently manage vast data amounts positions it as a favored selection for businesses globally.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
This guide will demonstrate how to install Ubuntu Kylin on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, offering a step-by-step approach tailored for users seeking to enhance their Ubuntu experience with this unique desktop environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wave Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wave Terminal on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In the realm of software development, the terminal is an indispensable tool. It’s the heart of a developer’s workflow, providing a powerful interface for executing commands, managing files, and interacting with the system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Vagrant on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vagrant on Fedora 39. Vagrant is an open-source tool designed to streamline the process of setting up and managing virtual machine environments.
ID Root ☛ Tr Command in GNU/Linux with Examples
The GNU/Linux operating system is renowned for its powerful command-line interface, offering a plethora of commands that enable users to perform a wide range of tasks. One such command is the tr command, a versatile tool used for translating or deleting characters.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Proxmox VE on Virtualbox
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Proxmox Virtual Environment on Virtualbox.
Proxmox Virtual Environment allows you to create and manage multiple Virtual machine containers.
To install Proxmox VE on Virtualbox is easy, and it can be done by using the official Proxmox ISO installer.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to use preload to speedup app launches in Ubuntu
Preload is an intelligent tool that can significantly speed up application launch times in Ubuntu. This guide covers the basics of installing preload, configuring it to suit your usage patterns, and understanding how it works to pre-fetch and cache your most-used applications, leading to faster load times and a smoother user experience.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to use sysctl for effective kernel tuning in Ubuntu
Kernel tuning with sysctl in Ubuntu can significantly boost system performance. This guide explains how to use sysctl for optimizing kernel parameters, covering key settings for network performance, memory management, and system stability, tailored for both beginners and experienced users.
Real Linux User ☛ How to show ink levels of your printer in GNU/Linux – Updated
Linux continues to evolve and support for internal and external devices is getting better and better.
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to turbo-charge your Raspberry Pi 5 with an NVMe boot drive
The fastest Raspberry Pi just got faster thanks to a PCIe interface and some low cost NVMe storage options. We show you how to get up and running!
TecMint ☛ 30 Most Commonly Asked Questions in GNU/Linux Interviews
If you have already achieved your GNU/Linux certification and are looking forward to securing a GNU/Linux job [...]
TecMint ☛ 10 Useful Chaining Operators in GNU/Linux with Practical Examples
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Waydroid to Run Android OS & Apps in Ubuntu 22.04, 23.10
This is beginner’s guide shows how to install and setup Waydroid to run full Android system as well as Android applications in Ubuntu. I’ve written about this by using Anbox, which is however no longer in active development.