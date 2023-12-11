Unvanquished 0.54.1 is here
We are pleased to announce the release of Unvanquished 0.54.1!
This release is mostly meant as a technical update.
Do you waddle the waddle?
With six months away from the final release in late April 2024, Lubuntu 24.04 LTS already looks to be an exciting release for fans of the lightweight LXQt desktop environment. I said it before and I’ll say it again, 2024 is the year of the Wayland desktop, and Lubuntu 24.04 LTS will not disappoint its users.
We are pleased to announce the release of Unvanquished 0.54.1!
This release is mostly meant as a technical update.