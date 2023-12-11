Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” Released with 94 Bug Fixes and 65 Security Updates

Debian 12.4 arrives two months after Debian 12.2 and it’s here to provide those who want to deploy the operating system on new hardware with an up-to-date installation media where you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.

Debian 12.4 includes all the security and software updates that have been released through the official channel for the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series since October 7th, 2023. In numbers, this new release includes a total of miscellaneous bug fixes for 94 packages and 65 security updates.

