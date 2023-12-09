Windows TCO
BBC ☛ Grandmother threatened with deportation after 42 years can stay
Ms Zarcone said she missed the deadline to provide more information because an email ended up in a "junk folder".
Reach PLC ☛ Grandmother told to leave UK after 42 years as email 'goes to junk'
An Italian grandmother who has lived in Britain for 42 years has been ordered to leave the UK – after a Home Office email went into her junk folder. Leonarda Zarcone, 74, was born in Italy and moved to the UK as a child before living in France, where she was given French citizenship.
Data Breaches ☛ FBI explains how companies can delay SEC cyber incident disclosures
The document is a followup to new rules that the SEC approved in June requiring companies to quickly disclose “material” cybersecurity incidents and share the details of their cybersecurity risk management, strategy and governance with the commission on an annual basis.
Brattleboro Reformer, Vermont ☛ Hinsdale schools struck by ransomware attack
In order to support the response team with its forensics evaluation, he wrote, the school district has collected all laptops from students and staff.
Federal News Network ☛ IT integration problems are latest setback for DoD’s multibillion dollar moving system overhaul
Officials at U.S. Transportation Command first noticed the issues during an initial round of IT testing in August, and they first believed the bulk of them would be resolved by the end of 2023. But integrating the government’s systems with the new ones being built by HomeSafe, the winner of the new household goods contract, turned out to be even more complex than it first appeared.