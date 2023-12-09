Games: Far Cry 6, World of Goo, SEGA, Steam Deck, and More
Ricardo García ☛ I'm playing Far Cry 6 on Linux
If you’ve been paying attention to the evolution of the Linux gaming ecosystem in recent years, including the release of the Steam Deck and the new Steam Deck OLED, it’s likely your initial reaction to the blog post title is a simple “OK”. However, I’m coming from a very particular place so I wanted to explain my point of view and the significance of this, and hopefully you’ll find the story interesting.
GamingOnLinux ☛ World of Goo 2 announced for release in 2024
2D Boy and Tomorrow Corporation are coming back for one more run, with World of Goo 2 being announced and it looks glorious. They also note it's the "biggest game we've ever made". The original was one of the earliest full indie games to be given a Native Linux version, and to this day is still one of my favourites.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Traffic optimisation puzzle-sim GRIDROAD hits Early Access
Love a challenge and don't get your brain in a twist easily? GRIDROAD is a fun idea putting you in charge of building roads and optimizing traffic. Imagine something like the popular Mini Metro, but quite a bit more puzzling as you deal directly with the exact flow of all the traffic.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cautiously hyped for Light No Fire from the No Man's Sky team at Hello Games
Light No Fire is another interesting game announcement coming from The Game Awards 2023, coming from Hello Games, the crew that created No Man's Sky.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SEGA tease new Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi
The Game Awards 2023 are over and I'm going over some of the interesting bits that were announced, like SEGA deciding to just go nuts.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DOS_deck brings DOS games to your browser with a Steam Deck interface
This is a fun idea for classic games. DOS_deck is a website where you can go and play some classic DOS games right in the browser with an interface much like the Steam Deck / Steam Big Picture Mode. Clever stuff making use of DOSBox thanks to JS-DOS, allowing it to run games in a browser.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Beta and SteamOS Preview fix up some annoying issues
Valve recently put up a fresh Steam Deck Client Beta, along with a new SteamOS Preview release and together they fix some important issues that appeared.