When you write documentation, you will find that you want to repeat some concepts and instructions over in multiple places. For example, you might want to instruct someone how to find an API key in a guide. I used to make the mistake of writing a summary because it was only a paragraph or two. The result? If the UI changes, those guides will be out of date; if we move the link to access the page elsewhere, content will need updated in multiple places.

There is a general rule to which I attempt to adhere: Document once, reference anywhere. When information changes, you can change one place and know your documentation will maintain cohesion and stay in sync with the status quo of the product, API, or software you are documenting.