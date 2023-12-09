today's howtos
James G ☛ Advent of Technical Writing: Duplicate Information
When you write documentation, you will find that you want to repeat some concepts and instructions over in multiple places. For example, you might want to instruct someone how to find an API key in a guide. I used to make the mistake of writing a summary because it was only a paragraph or two. The result? If the UI changes, those guides will be out of date; if we move the link to access the page elsewhere, content will need updated in multiple places.
There is a general rule to which I attempt to adhere: Document once, reference anywhere. When information changes, you can change one place and know your documentation will maintain cohesion and stay in sync with the status quo of the product, API, or software you are documenting.
Sean Conner ☛ The Gopher Situation, part II Unicode Booglaloo
Error reporting with the gopher protocol is clearly an afterthought. The official RFC has two occurances of the word “error” in it—and one of them is redundant. I did read somewhere (that's difficult to find now) that perhaps gopher should simple close the connection upon an error instead of sending an “error” to the client, so I thought I would try that. Instead of sending: [...]
In Docker, copying files between a container and the host system is quite a regular task. Especially, when we need to extract configuration files from our running container to use somewhere else.
Docker which has been around for quite some time now is a popular platform used by developers and system administrators for creating virtual containers.