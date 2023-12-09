FESCo election: Interview with Jonathan Wright

Dec 09, 2023



I currently maintain (co-maintain and direct) over 600 packages and am a member of the EPEL SIG. My packages are of a wide variety and include many Python packages/modules. A few notable ones are certbot, btop, and iperf3, . The majority of my packages are CLI and server focused. I successfully built many of the Fedora infrastructure apps (noggin, ipsilon, some IPA components, etc.) for EPEL9.

I’m not officially in any of the marketing or ambassador SIG(s) but I’m a very vocal advocate for Fedora at many conferences I attend on behalf of AlmaLinux.

I became a packager sponsor a few months ago and while I don’t have any sponsees to my name yet, there are a few I’m working with.

While not directly related to FESCo I’ve also begun contributing to CentOS Stream and have successfully submitted changes which have been merged.

