Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (chromium), Mageia (firefox, thunderbird, and vim), SUSE (kubevirt, virt-api-container, virt-controller-container, virt-handler-container, virt-launcher-container, virt-libguestfs-tools- container, virt-operator-container), and Ubuntu (freerdp2, glibc, and tinyxml).
The Record ☛ FBI explains how companies can delay SEC cyber incident disclosures
The FBI has published guidance on how companies can request a delay in disclosing cyber incidents to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The document is a followup to new rules that the SEC approved in June requiring companies to quickly disclose “material” cybersecurity incidents and share the details of their cybersecurity risk management, strategy and governance with the commission on an annual basis.
Companies have to report issues to the SEC in 8-K filings within four business days unless the U.S. attorney general determines that disclosure would threaten national security or public safety. The FBI will be responsible for collecting delay request forms and passing the viable ones on to the Justice Department.
Data Breaches ☛ AlphV (BlackCat) leak site reportedly taken down by law enforcement (1) [Ed: Windows TCO]
So is there some concerted law enforcement actions going on or are these activities unrelated? Time will tell, but hopefully DOJ will issue something soon about the AlphV takedown.
Data Breaches ☛ Seattle cancer patients face blackmail threats after recent Fred Hutch data breach
DataBreaches sent an email inquiry to Fred Hutch asking some specific questions about whether they had received any demands and whether they had ignored the demands or negotiated with attackers. The extortion emails to patients claim that the center “had a chance” to protect the data but “they refused to make a deal.” One of the questions DataBreaches put to Fred Hutch asked whether they had responded to any demands. Most experts advise victims not to pay extortion demands, so if the center responded and refused, it would not be unusual in this day and age.
Hinsdale schools struck by ransomware attack [Ed: Windows TCO]
The Hinsdale school district is attempting to recover from a ransomware attack that occurred on Thursday morning.
"School district officials are working with Primex, its cyber insurance provider, and a professional cybersecurity response team to assess the situation," states information release by SAU 29 Superintendent David Ryan.