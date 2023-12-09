Garuda – A Modern Lightweight and Customizable Linux Distro

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 09, 2023



Garuda Linux is a rolling-release Linux distribution designed for x86-64 architecture, and it’s built on the Arch Linux operating system that constantly updates users with the latest software packages.

It makes use of the Linux Zen Kernel, which is primarily a redesigned Linux kernel that incorporates a number of fixes and improvements tailored to enhance desktop user experience and desktop, multimedia, and gaming solutions.

To this end, Garuda Linux is a recently released Linux distribution that offers users an exceptional and visually appealing graphical user interface (GUI) while maintaining a focus on efficiency. This concept originated from its work on games, video editing, and extensive code compilation.

Have fun as you get started with one of the most eye-catching Linux distributions based on Arch.

